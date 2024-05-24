Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby’s & more celebrate National Hamburger Day with mega-deals

This is an unofficial national day you might never have heard of, but your favorite fast-food places have. National Hamburger Day takes place on May 28 and these burger restaurants have great deals to celebrate.

With the recent announcements of some awesome burgers from the likes of Burger King and Shake Shack, what better way to celebrate this holiday than with some deals available on the big day, as well as some that run throughout the whole week.

National Hamburger Day Deals 2024

Public Holiday Guide Celebrate National Burger Day with these deals.

Here are all the restaurants where you can get some dollars off your favorite sandwiches:

Buffalo Wild Wings

B-Dubs isn’t just a wing place — there are a variety of double-stacked, hand-smashed, and seared burgers on the menu. To celebrate Buffalo Wild Wings’ delicious burgers, and in honor of National Hamburger Day on May 28, Buffalo Wild Wings guests can buy one burger and get another burger for free.

The deal is valid only for Blazin’ Rewards members, but fans can sign up on or before National Hamburger Day to receive the special one-day offer. The offer is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Arby’s

Arby’s Arby’s have a wide range of burgers available.

To celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28, Arby’s will offer Rewards Members 50% off of any burger on online and app orders from May 27 through June 2.

Burger King

Burger King will be treating the users of its app on May 28 with a free hamburger. All you need to do is spend $0.70 to get the gift. Look for the freebie on the “Offers” page of the restaurant’s app.

As we all know, it’s not possible to enjoy a burger without some fries. So, you can get some for free if you’re a member of the fast food chain’s Royal Perks Club. Score the free fries of any size- small, medium, or large, with any purchase. Note that this deal can’t be claimed with any other offer or coupon.

Smashburger

Smash Burger Smash Burger has some awesome deals for National Hamburger Day.

On Tuesday, the day of the celebration, Smashburger is offering its patrons Classic Singles for only five dollars at participating locations. The deal is available for the following menu items: Classic Smash Burger, Classic Smash Turkey Burger, Classic Smash Black Bean Burger, and Classic Smash Veggie Burger. The offer is available in-store, through their website, or their app using the promo code CLASSIC24.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack has recently launched a BBQ menu with two new burgers, and to celebrate, you can get a free shake of any size between 2-5pm, as long as you spend $10. This offer is available for eat-in and collection using code FAVESHAKE.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Get free fries at Wendy’s

From May 28 to June 2, the fast food chain will offer Wendy’s Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only one cent with a purchase when customers order online. The offer will only be available in the Wendy’s app, so orders must be placed online to access the offer. And to top it all off, you can get free fries every Friday in May, so be sure to grab them on May 31.

White Castle

If you want to celebrate the hamburger during the long Memorial Day weekend, White Castle is offering $3 off on any Crave Clutch of 20 Sliders from May 25 to May 27. Just use the promo code CLUTCHDEAL in the White Castle app.

If you’re out deal-hunting, Jack In The Box has just launched a Munchie Box in collaboration with Ice Cube, and Burger King is set to launch a $6 meal.