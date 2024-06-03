New Dunkin’ Summer Menu leaked by employee will satisfy your s’mores cravings

Dunkin’ has aleady launched part of their summer menu, but if one summer-themed drop isn’t enough to satisfy all your cravings, it looks like a part two is coming on June 26.

The menu was leaked by a Dunkin’ employee on June 1 and was initially posted by popular food blogger @Markie_devo on Instagram.

Previously, both parts of the Starbucks summer menu were leaked and revealed that Starbucks were jumping on the energy drink trend – Dunkin’ has followed suit with a new Sparkd’ drink and some s’mores goodness.

Here’s what you’re likely to find in stores from June 26:

S’mores Cold Brew: Cold brew with s’mores syrup, marshmallow cold foam, and graham cracker crumble topping.

Cold brew with s’mores syrup, marshmallow cold foam, and graham cracker crumble topping. Bonfire S’mores Frozen Coffee: Frozen coffee with s’mores syrup, vanilla-flavored shot, mocha drizzle, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble topping.

Frozen coffee with s’mores syrup, vanilla-flavored shot, mocha drizzle, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumble topping. Tornado Twist Sparkd’ Energy: Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine Syrups combined to make a tornado twist Sparkd’ Energy drink.

Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine Syrups combined to make a tornado twist Sparkd’ Energy drink. Iced Tea Lemonade: Iced tea combined with sweet and tart lemonade.

Iced tea combined with sweet and tart lemonade. S’mores Specialty Donut: S’mores donut with marshmallow filling, topped with chocolate icing, and dipped in graham crackers and chocolate toppings.

S’mores donut with marshmallow filling, topped with chocolate icing, and dipped in graham crackers and chocolate toppings. Hot Honey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich: Hot honey smoked bacon, egg, white cheddar, with Mike’s Hot Honey on a brioche bun.

Hot honey smoked bacon, egg, white cheddar, with Mike’s Hot Honey on a brioche bun. Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap: Hot honey seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar in a flour tortilla.

Hot honey seasoned bacon, egg, and white cheddar in a flour tortilla. Hot Honey Snackin’ Bacon: eight half slices of hot honey seasoned bacon.

As you can see, Dunkin’ is going heavy on the s’mores for their end-of-summer treats. Starbucks is launching cinnamon frappuccinos as a nice lead-in to Fall, and it seems that Dunkin’ have the same idea with the s’mores drinks that have us all thinking of nights spent by the fire.

The new Sparkd’ drink is a mix of the two previous energy drinks that they launched in March; Berry Burst and Peach Sunshine, and the ‘Tornado Twist’ name has some people speculating if this drink is in collaboration with new Glen Powell thriller, ‘Twister’ coming out this year.

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ are adding to their energy drink lineup.

People are hyped about the new s’mores lineup, with someone commenting: “Finally Dunkin’ decided to do s’mores flavored things!!!!!! About damn time lol.” Another wondered, “Has Dunkin’ been in the room while I’ve been whining about wanting s’mores this whole time?”

Some people couldn’t help but compare this lineup to the Starbucks lineup leaked at the end of May, “Ok Dunkin’ HAS IT on Starbees this time.” Someone even commented, “I’m a Starbies girl but they snapped with this line up.”

This isn’t the only exciting thing that Dunkin’ is doing this month. They’ve officially announced that they’re giving away free donuts on June 7 for National Donut Day.

