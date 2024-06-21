How to get free McDonald’s fries every week: Free Fries Friday returns

McDonald’s is giving away free fries every Friday, giving customers a fantastic fast food deal to indulge in throughout 2024.

McDonald’s boasts a whole host of fan favorites when it comes to its menu items, many of which have been around for decades. The Big Mac, for example, was introduced way back in 1968, and has since become a firm staple of the brand.

But, there’s one menu item that simply cannot be beaten when it comes to popularity – McDonalds’ beloved french fries.

Their popularity is so great, that you might be surprised to discover that McDonald’s sells over 9 million pounds of fries per day.

Unsplash: Mak Customers can enjoy free fries for the rest of the year

Now, McDonald’s has decided to treat its loyal customers by giving away free french fries every single Friday.

That’s right, you’ll be able to grab a free portion of medium fries with a minimum $1 purchase.

To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app, and enter your registration details. Here you’ll be able to redeem this exclusive free-fry offer.

Additionally, on July 13, which falls on National French Fry Day, McDonald’s will be giving a bonus in-store for McDonald’s App users, allowing them to pick up free fries of any size, with no purchase necessary.

As well as this, McDonald’s is also releasing a $5 value meal deal on June 25, allowing customers to choose their own items.

McDonald’s isn’t the only fast food chain giving away some fantastic freebies. Domino’s announced that it would be giving away free pizza all summer long.