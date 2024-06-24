Kripsy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on July 4: Here’s how to get them

Krispy Kreme is feeling patriotic and is celebrating July 4 by giving away free doughnuts to anyone who dresses up for the occasion. Here’s how to take part.

Krispy Kreme is known for giving away free doughnuts to customers who don’t mind getting a little silly, all in the name of fun.

Most recently, Krispy Kreme invited everyone to get “Dolly’d Up,” and gave away free doughnuts to anyone donning a Dolly Parton wig or their favorite Dolly merch to mark its collaboration with the country superstar back in May.

Now, there’s another reason to dress up, as the chain is giving away a free doughnut to those donning red, white, and blue on July 4.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme has also released an exclusive 4th of July doughnut collection

In order to participate, all you have to do is make sure to dress accordingly, in full patriotic garb, and enter your local Krispy Kreme to claim your free original doughnut on Independence Day 2024.

This isn’t all, however, as Krispy Kreme announced that it was bringing out a brand new collection ready for celebration.

The Star Spangled Sweetness Collection features three patriotic doughnuts, all packed together in a red, white, and blue colored box. The doughnuts include: Firework Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut, Cotton Candy Sparkler Doughnut, and the Freedom Flag Doughnut.

These new doughnuts are currently on sale while supplies last, and will likely be gone after the start of July.

Krispy Kreme isn’t the only brand giving away treats this month, as Domino’s announced that it would be giving customers free pizza all summer long.