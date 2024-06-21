What’s in McDonald’s $5 meal deal? New menu explained

McDonald’s is kicking off a summer of value across the US, releasing its $5 value meal deal to help your money go that extra mile.

Throughout the course of 2024, value meal deals have proven to be incredibly popular among fast food customers. Chains such as Burger King, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, and Wendy’s have all released their own versions.

Now, after rumors circulated back in early May, McDonald’s has finally confirmed the arrival of its own value meal.

“We heard our fans loud and clear – they’re looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that’s exactly what they’ll get,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

Article continues after ad

“Value has always been part of our DNA. We’re focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our drive-thru or place an order through our app.”

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s Customers will have different options to choose from

Here’s what’s in the new $5 value meal:

Your choice of a McDouble® or McChicken® sandwich

Small fries

4 piece Chicken McNuggets®

Small soft drink

The deal will commence on June 25, and will run for a limited time at participating locations. We’d suggest using the handy McDonald’s store locator, and calling up your local establishment to make sure that the deal is available near you.

McDonald’s also got people talking when it announced that it was bringing out vegan-based ice creams, as well as all-new McFreezy popsicles for customers to combat the summer heat.

Article continues after ad

However, to grab these new summer treats, you might need to hop on a flight, as they’re only available in the UK.