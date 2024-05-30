More Starbucks Summer Menu 2024 items leaked: Tropical energy drinks, new Frappuccinos & more 

Phase two of Starbucks’ Summer menu for 2024 has been leaked, and it includes new Frappuccinos, food, cold brews, and never-before-seen tropical energy drinks.

Markie_devo, a popular Instagram food blogger, unveiled the leaked items, claiming that the source came straight from a Starbucks employee.

Starbucks employees get access to new menu items a few weeks before a launch in order to perfect the drink recipes and allow rewards members early access about a week before the official launch.

The new drinks are due to launch on June 25, and these will replace the current Summer Menu that features popping boba.

What is on the Starbucks Summer Menu 2024?

Customers were excited as the second part of Starbucks’ Summer Menu was leaked, which included seven brand new items.

The new menu items are as follows:

Tropical Citrus Iced Energy Drink – Passionfruit, citrus, and green tea.

– Passionfruit, citrus, and green tea. Melon Burst Iced Energy Drink – Melon, cucumber, and passion tango tea.

– Melon, cucumber, and passion tango tea. Frozen Tropical Iced Energy Drink – A frozen boost of energy. Passionfruit and citrus blend with strawberry puree combined together.

– A frozen boost of energy. Passionfruit and citrus blend with strawberry puree combined together. Non-Dairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew – A custom blend of Starbucks cold brew coffee, slow-steeped and enhanced with vanilla, finished with a layer of non-dairy vanilla sweet cream.

– A custom blend of Starbucks cold brew coffee, slow-steeped and enhanced with vanilla, finished with a layer of non-dairy vanilla sweet cream. Cinnamon Crumble Oatmilk Frappuccino Blended – Toasted cinnamon syrup, Frappuccino Roast Coffee, creamy oat milk, and ice which is then topped with non-dairy Oatly vanilla-flavored whipped cream and a cinnamon crumble topping.

– Toasted cinnamon syrup, Frappuccino Roast Coffee, creamy oat milk, and ice which is then topped with non-dairy Oatly vanilla-flavored whipped cream and a cinnamon crumble topping. Egg, Pesto & Mozzarella Sandwich – A fluffy frittata made with eggs, kale, basil pesto, and mozzarella, served on a toasted cheddar and onion bun.

– A fluffy frittata made with eggs, kale, basil pesto, and mozzarella, served on a toasted cheddar and onion bun. Blueberry Streusel Muffin– A golden-brown muffin bursting with juicy blueberries and hints of vanilla, topped with a cinnamon streusel.

Although it’s not clear what type of beverages these new energy drinks will be, Starbucks would be following in the footsteps of other chains that have released energy drinks this year.

Jack In The Box served energy drinks in April, and Smoothie King just launched a range of drinks harboring green coffee beans for energy.

It’s great to see Starbucks following suit with their new energy drinks, especially after they jumped on the boba trend in their last release, as well as incorporating a dairy-free option.

The cinnamon frappuccino is also a nice lead-in to pumpkin spice season, which will be here before you know it.

Although Starbucks has not yet officially announced these drinks, they are said to be released on June 25, and Starbucks usually allows Gold Rewards members to try new drinks before anyone else. If you’d like in on the first taste, simply download the Starbucks app and sign up.