Final Fantasy 16: Active Time Lore explained

Active Time Lore is a brand new feature in Final Fantasy 16 but what exactly is it and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know about this addition to the game.

Final Fantasy 16 has finally arrived and the latest installment in the beloved JRPG franchise brings a lot of firsts from a single playable protagonist to a full action-combat system, there are plenty of fresh features for fans to enjoy.

One of the most interesting is the Active Time Lore system which aims to help players keep track of all the important information they gain throughout their journey as Clive Rosfield.

Here’s everything you need to know about Active Time Lore in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix Active Time Lore can provide you with important character information.

What is Active Time Lore in Final Fantasy 16?

Active Time Lore is a mechanic in Final Fantasy 16 that will provide players with important information based on where they are in the game’s story. This can be done at any point including during cutscenes and in combat.

Once you activate Active Time Lore a box will appear that details the most important information about certain characters, locations, and events that have happened in the story. As you progress further in the game, these entries will be automatically updated to reflect any changes in a character’s circumstances or notable actions they may have taken.

Overall, the system will keep players updated will all the essential details about Final Fantasy 16’s characters, world, and plot points so if you’re ever feeling a bit lost in the lore make sure to take advantage of this handy mechanic.

How to use Active Time Lore in Final Fantasy 16?

There are 2 ways players can use Active Time Lore in the game, these are:

Pause the game and press the touchpad on the DualSense controller

Hold the touchpad down at any time

Once you’ve done either of these you’ll see the Active Time Lore bios appear and be able to choose whichever one you want to read about.

That’s everything you need to know about Active Time Lord in Final Fantasy 16! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

