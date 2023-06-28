Final Fantasy 16 is getting a 300 page official art book in 2024

Square Enix has announced the release date for Final Fantasy 16‘s official art book, ‘The Art of Final Fantasy XVI,’ which includes over 300 pages of concept art and illustrations.

Final Fantasy 16 released on June 22, 2023, and although early impressions caused a split among the fanbase, many reviews from critics were overwhelmingly positive — including our own.

While the game’s action-RPG combat has some fans missing the turn-based roots the series was known for, most players agree that the world, characters, and story Square has crafted are quite impressive.

Article continues after ad

Now, the developer is offering fans of Final Fantasy 16 a chance to get a clearer look at how the world of Valisthea came to be through the game’s official art book, which contains over 300 pages of concept art and illustrations.

Final Fantasy 16 is getting a massive official art book

The official Final Fantasy 16 Twitter account announced the art book will release in Spring 2024 — specifically on March 19, 2024.

The art book’s cover art shows the protagonist Clive Rosfield sitting on a cliff alongside his companion Jill Warrick, rendered beautifully in watercolor.

Article continues after ad

According to Square’s website, the art book will be a “collector’s quality, hardcover volume” that offers over 300 pages of color key art, concept sketches, illustrations, and more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans can expect concept art of the game’s Eikons, Dominants, and even the various nations and landscapes of Valisthea.

Thankfully, the March 19, 2024 release date will give fans who haven’t had the chance to dive into FF16 and see everything it has to offer plenty of time to do so.

Article continues after ad

Fans interested in preordering Final Fantasy 16’s official art book can do so through the links below:

Amazon ($26.94 as of June 28, 2023)

Official Site ($39.99)

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.