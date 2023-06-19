How to preload Final Fantasy XVI: Download size, date

Preloading Final Fantasy XVI will allow players to jump into the world of Valisthea as soon as the game launches, so here’s everything you need to know about how to preload the game.

The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on June 22, 2023, and players will soon be able to preload the game to ensure they can jump into the latest installment of the beloved JRPG franchise as soon as possible.

Preloading a game is a great way to bypass those frustrating download times before it goes live, and thankfully you can do this for Final Fantasy XVI.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here’s all the information you need about how to preload Final Fantasy XVI, including its download size and the date.

Square Enix Preloading Final Fantasy XVI will allow you to play the game as soon as it goes live.

How to preload Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI will be available for players to preload onto their PlayStation 5 from June 20, 2023, two days before the game launches. Although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed yet it’s likely the download will become available just after midnight.

Once preloading goes live, simply follow the steps below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Navigate to the PlayStation Store

Search for Final Fantasy XVI

Purchase either the standard or deluxe edition depending on your personal preference

Once you’ve bought the game, the preload option will appear.

Note: If you’ve already pre-ordered the game, navigate to your library instead and you’ll be able to preload the game from there.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XVI download size

As shared on Twitter by the reliable account, @PlayStationSize, Final Fantasy XVI will have a huge download size of 90.18GB. This means it’s a big game so you’ll want to make sure you’ve got plenty of free space on your PS5 before preloading.

This also doesn’t take into account the game’s Day One Patch which was revealed during a recent pre-launch livestream. The update was confirmed to be a minor one that will fix some minor text errors and optimize performance in several areas.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to preload the latest Final Fantasy game! For more content on the title, check out our guides below:

Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Benedikta Harman? | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Clive Rosfield? | Final Fantasy XVI voice cast | Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Xbox or PC? | Final Fantasy 16 Arcade Mode explained | Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Steam Deck? | Does Final Fantasy 16 have a New Game Plus mode? | Is Final Fantasy 16 open world?