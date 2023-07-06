Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 patch notes: Motion blur changes, control options, more

Almost a month on from its release, a brand-new Final Fantasy 16 update is now upon us as the game enters its 1.03 build. From new motion blur settings in the menus to a number of additional controller options, here’s everything in the patch notes.

Square Enix’s blockbuster RPG series has delivered another smash hit as FFXVI has already proven to be not only a critical darling but a commercial success to boot. With over three million copies sold in just its first few weeks, the title has certainly captivated the masses once again.

Though not everyone has been dazzled by its immense production values and flashy combat. While broader debates rage on the very nature of the game itself, others have noted particular in-game issues, particularly on the subject of motion blur.

Now, the 1.03 update has arrived to alleviate such problems, adding a Motion Blur Strength slider to the settings menu, letting players adjust the impact or even disable it entirely. Furthermore, the patch also adds a number of additional controller layouts and even a few bug fixes too.

Below are the latest FF XVI patch notes, courtesy of Square Enix.