Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 patch notes: Motion blur changes, control options, more
Almost a month on from its release, a brand-new Final Fantasy 16 update is now upon us as the game enters its 1.03 build. From new motion blur settings in the menus to a number of additional controller options, here’s everything in the patch notes.
Square Enix’s blockbuster RPG series has delivered another smash hit as FFXVI has already proven to be not only a critical darling but a commercial success to boot. With over three million copies sold in just its first few weeks, the title has certainly captivated the masses once again.
Though not everyone has been dazzled by its immense production values and flashy combat. While broader debates rage on the very nature of the game itself, others have noted particular in-game issues, particularly on the subject of motion blur.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Now, the 1.03 update has arrived to alleviate such problems, adding a Motion Blur Strength slider to the settings menu, letting players adjust the impact or even disable it entirely. Furthermore, the patch also adds a number of additional controller layouts and even a few bug fixes too.
Full Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 patch notes
Below are the latest FF XVI patch notes, courtesy of Square Enix.
- Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu:
- Motion Blur StrengthAllows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect, or set to 0 to turn it off completely.
- Player Follow (Movement)
- Player Follow (Attack)Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively.
- Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20.
- Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F.
- Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus.
- Corrects some text issues.
- Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube.