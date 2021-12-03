FFXIV Endwalker Patch notes: New Sage & Reaper jobs, zones, PvP changes

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s Endwalker expansion is finally upon us, so here’s a rundown of FFXIV’s 6.0 patch notes, including information on the new cities and PvP changes.

After a two year wait, Final Fantasy XIV’s first chapter will slam shut with the battle for Eorzea. Entitled ‘FFXIV Endwalker,’ the Scions of the Seventh dawn will be pitted against their most fearsome foes yet in a battle that will conclude the current main storyline.

Accompanying all of the new content are some new cities to explore, as well as the new Sage and Reaper job specializations. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s a whole new season around the corner for PvP players to sink their teeth (or scythes) into.

Excited to dive into FFXIV’s Endwalker expansion? Here’s a rundown of all the most important changes.

FFXIV Endwalker locations

As if Eorzea couldn’t get any bigger, Square Enix have added an extra six zones to FFXIV’s universe. From the spectacular canal-style city of Old Sharlayan to the colorful streets of Radz-at-Han, players are in for a treat.

Four different field zones have also been discovered, and they look absolutely beautiful. Labyrinthos is a stony city illuminated by a chandelier-like structure nestled high in the sky, while the Mare Lamentorum observatory looks like something out of a great science fiction film.

FFXIV Endwalker Sage and Reaper jobs

Sure, these stunning vistas look amazing, but what’s even better is that Endwalker will allow you to traverse these hallowed plains as both the Sage and Reaper.

With the first falling into the Healer category, and Reaper stylized as a melee DPS, you’ll be able to try them both as either a Disciple of War or Magic without having to play as any specific class.

PvP changes

Coming into Endwalker, Season 20 will come to a close and the game will enter a pre-season state. Players who have reached Bronze will be able to claim their rewards from the Feast quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier.

Those at the top of the leaderboard will have their reward sent out by Moogle Delivery Service, but these will be sent out on Patch 6.1.

FFXIV Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes

Below we’ve included the major changes that are accompanying patch 6.0. If you want to get the lowdown on even the smallest updates, be sure to check out Square Enix’s official website.

Playable Content

New Cities

Sharlayan

Radz-At-Han

New Field Zones

Labyrinthos

Thavnair

Garlemalde

Mare Lamentorum

Quests

Patch 6.0 introduces myriad quests in addition to the main scenario. As such, there may be cases where the patch notes only cite the initial quest in a series, or omit quests entirely to prevent spoilers. We encourage players to explore and discover what new stories and adventures await.

So that all players are able to enjoy the expansion, we kindly ask everyone to please be considerate and do their best to avoid posting spoiler-related content on the official forums, Lodestone, social media, or in videos as there are those players who may start at the official launch or play at their own pace.

MSQ: The Next Ship to Sai

Side story quests added in Patch 6.0 will employ an automatic level adjust system known as Quest Sync. Quests using this system will have their difficulty and EXP rewards adjusted to match your current level.

The physical DPS role quests added in Patch 6.0 have been divided into two categories: melee DPS and physical ranged DPS

New FATES

PvP