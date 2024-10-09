Domino’s lets Fortnite players earn ‘free’ food again with “emergency pizza” promo

Domino’s Emergency Pizza promo is back, and now the fast-food chain is also collaborating with Fortnite to bring a new experience in-game.

It’s not Fortnite without a massive list of collabs, whether from popular TV shows, celebrities, streamers, or even horror movies. Now, the battle royale is set to collaborate with Domino’s, one of the popular fast-food chains known for its variety of pizza.

Now, the way this collab works is a bit different than you’d expect. Domino’s is bringing back the Emergency Pizza – not just in real life, but this time, also in-game as a “secret weapon.”

Much like when it debuted last year, this program will be limited-time only. From October 8, 2024, until January 19, 2025, customers can earn an Emergency Pizza that includes a ‘free’ medium two-topping pizza for “whenever they need it most.”

Epic Games / HarryNinetyFour Fortnite players are finding Empty Pizza Boxes in the game.

To qualify, customers need to place a carryout order of $7.99 or more. After that, they’ll automatically receive a Domino’s Emergency Pizza under “My Deals & Rewards” in their Domino’s Rewards account.

Speaking of pizza, Fortnite players can also get their own Emergency Pizza in-game via a new game mode called The Glitch. As part of Domino’s debut, the fast food chain is “teaming up” with Amazon and Twitch to introduce this new experience on October 14, 2024.

The Glitch itself is a separate mode from Battle Royale, where players take part in a “Red vs. Blue” player map. Here, you’ll be pitted against other players in the opposing team for “Domin-ation” simply by “capturing and maintaining control of a Domino’s storefront.”

In this mode, players can find the “secret weapon” Emergency Pizza by breaking the glass. After consuming the pizza, their health will be restored.

Aside from the collab with Fortnite, it’s mentioned that Domino’s will also be working with gaming influencers to host live streams as they explore the “brand experience within The Glitch.”