FFXIV adding 24-player Chaotic Alliance Raid for first time ever

The Final Fantasy XIV devs have announced the addition of a new difficulty for Alliance Raids for the first time ever, arriving in patch 7.1.

Final Fantasy XIV offers a wealth of various activities for its players. Whether you want to become the best fisher in all of Eorzea, dress your Warrior of Light up, or take on the fiercest foes in the land, the MMORPG has something for everyone.

These activities vary in difficulty. Some are incredibly challenging and time-consuming, while others are far more leisurely, letting you complete objectives at your own pace.

The alliance raid is a unique form of raiding experience in Final Fantasy XIV, challenging 24 players to work together in three separate alliances of eight to complete. While this has been standard for quite some time, the developers have introduced a new difficulty that’s looking to shake up the format.

The Chaotic Alliance Raid was announced as part of the 83rd live letter. Chaotic Alliance Raids will feature the same level of players but be on a new scale of difficulty that is more akin to extreme trials.

This will be the first time the developers have introduced an increased difficulty for alliance raids. Typically, alliance raids can be done with little to no coordination between players, as most know the mechanics and how to solve them properly.

However, this will not be the case for Chaotic Alliance Raids, as players who mess up mechanics can easily wipe the raid and cause a wipe for the entire group. The first boss featured in the Chaotic Alliance Raid will be the Cloud of Darkness, with some new tricks and puzzles for the large group of players.

In fact, the new raid has been teased by the dev team, retweeting the official announcement saying, “I will bring you the true chaos! Plz look forward to it!