An Electrum is one of the trickier crafting materials to obtain in Final Fantasy 16, so for those players wondering how to find this resource in the game, here’s its exact location and how to obtain it.

There are plenty of different crafting materials players will find and use throughout their time as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, especially if you want to make sure you’re kitted out with the very best armor and weapons.

Blackthorne the Blacksmith will have new items for you to craft as you progress through the game, with one such item being the Drakeslayer’s Belt. However, to create this, you’ll need an Electrum, which can be tricky to obtain.

Without further ado, here’s exactly how to get an Electrum in Final Fantasy 16.

Square Enix To get an Electrum in Final Fantasy 16 you’ll need to defeat Severian.

How to get Electrum in Final Fantasy 16

To get an Electrum in Final Fantasy 16, you’ll need to defeat Severian, who is one of the Notorious Marks that you’ll find on the Hunt Board in Cid’s Hideaway.

Before you can take on this Hunt Battle, however, you’ll need to complete the campaign mission ‘Fire and Ice’, and once you’ve done this, the Severian hunt will become available. This particular hunt is a B-rank battle where the enemy is level 31, so make sure you’re around the same level before taking on the challenge.

You’ll find Severian to the north of Sorrowrise in Rosaria, the fastest way to get there is by doing the following:

Fast travel to Matha’s Rest.

Head towards the wooden elevator and activate it.

Once you step off the elevator, take the first right.

Continue following the path North.

You’ll eventually find Severian just to the side of the path.

Once Severian detects you, the monster will spring to life and the battle will begin. Make sure you’ve got plenty of potions on hand, and have maxed out your ability points before the fight begins.

Upon defeating Severian, you’ll be rewarded with some spoils including the Electrum, which can then be used to craft the Drakeslayer’s Belt.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about how to get Electrum in Final Fantasy 16. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

