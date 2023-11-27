Baldur’s Gate 3 players question game’s “freaky” romance logic

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are quite familiar with the romance aspect of the game. However, sometimes the romance can be questionable as the companions have very weird choices which makes the game freaky at times.

Romance is one of the most essential aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. Every companion in the game has a romance option and things can get quite deep if you wish for it. The companions themselves have unique personalities and they have their own likes and dislikes.

These personalities reflect the inner demands and ideologies of the companions at times which are intrinsically connected to the background of these characters. Players feel that these ideologies are questionable at times as the preferences of the companions are often quite awkward.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are questioning the game’s freaky romance

The discussion regarding the romance was started by a Reddit user named goddess-reaka. The player mentioned, “Reluctantly beats the hell out of Lae’zel in front of everyone in the camp.” The player continues, “Lae’zel: Now say you own me and make out with my bleeding mouth”.

The player also commented, “Shadowheart: I can’t help but be jealous of what you and Lae’zel have.” The Reddit user feels that they find this sort of romantic ideology very problematic, but it seems like the game has this in abundance.

As it happens, other players also joined into the discussion to provide their input. One such player commented, “Have you seen Shadowheart’s reaction to getting the Loviatar’s Love buff by getting whipped in the goblin camp? Shadowheart’s into that sort of thing.”

Another player chimed, “The reason you don’t see her “freaky” side if you don’t indulge in these optional scenes is because canonically, it’s just factually not part of her character.” One player also claimed, “I took Lae’zel, Astarion and Shadowheart with me to the whipping (which I did naked because it’s funny). All three of them want to jump my bones now.”

Lastly, a player mentioned, “She’s k****, but I love the fact that she is also super sweet, loving, and devoted too (at least on the Selûnite path).”

Therefore, it seems like most players have come across the weird romance options in the game. However, they also seem to enjoy it as this weirdness adds more depth and spice to the characters as well as the story.