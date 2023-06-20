How many Final Fantasy games are there? Numbered entries, sequels & more

Final Fantasy is one of the most iconic JRPG franchises of all time but exactly how many games in the series are there? Our handy hub has the answer.

The JRPG genre has delivered some of the best games of all time, and Final Fantasy is no exception. For over three decades now Square Enix has been providing fans with captivating stories and ever-evolving gameplay but just how many Final Fantasy games are there?

It may seem like a simple question given the game’s numbered entries but the universe Square has crafted around this beloved series goes far beyond just the mainline games.

If you’re wondering exactly how many Final Fantasy games there are to enjoy, here’s everything you need to know including numbered entries, sequels, and remakes.

Square Enix There have been well over 100 Final Fantasy games over the years.

How many Final Fantasy games are there?

According to the popular community website, The Final Fantasy, there are currently 126 games under the Final Fantasy umbrella.

While this list was last updated in August 2022, it does include the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth titles which are currently the latest known entries in the franchise.

Below we’ve provided a rundown of the most major games in the series, including the numbered entries, sequels, and remakes.

Numbered entries

Square Enix There are 16 numbered Final Fantasy titles.

There are currently 16 mainline games in the Final Fantasy franchise.

This began when the original Final Fantasy was released for the NES in 1987, and the series has since spawned 15 more titles, including the latest title Final Fantasy XVI.

Sequels & Prequels

Several of the mainline games in the series have received direct sequels that continue their stories and revisit the settings and characters of the original titles.

Final Fantasy X-2 follows the events of Final Fantasy X, and Final Fantasy XIII-2 continues the story of Final Fantasy XIII, with Lightning Returns completing the FFXIII trilogy.

Final Fantasy XII also received a sequel on the Nintendo DS, although, we’re unsure if Revenant Wings is considered canon. The world of Ivalice also features in some other Square-Enix games, such as Vagrant Story.

FFIV also received a sequel known as The After Years, a story that saw the villain of FFVI, Golbez, go on a search for redemption. This character would also make his presence known in Final Fantasy XIV, a story that is still ongoing at the time of writing.

The original Final Fantasy VII has received various sequels and prequels, most notably, Crisis Core, Dirge of Cerberus, and the animated Advent Children. Crisis Core itself was recently remade on modern systems under the title Crisis Core: Reunion.

An alternative universe prequel to the original Final Fantasy called Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise was released in 2022.

Remakes

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII has received a ground-up remake.

Due to its popularity, Final Fantasy VII received a ground-up remake which was released in 2020 entitled Final Fantasy VII: Remake. This current-gen version of the game introduced an iconic set of characters to a brand-new generation when it was released in 2020.

However, though it is labeled a Remake, the deviations from the original story and the confirmation of its sequels, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and the currently unnamed third entry has led many to consider the game more of a reimagining.

In fact, the remake has implied that the events of the original FFVII have already happened and that Rebirth is set in a parallel world where history is repeating itself – but may not be set in stone, which is an exciting prospect for long-time fans.

While the first six Final Fantasy games have all been remastered and re-released multiple times (as have the PS1 and PS2 era games), Final Fantasy III, and IV both received a from-the-ground-up remake on the Nintendo DS in the style of Final Fantasy IX.

The DS game Final Fantasy: 4 Warriors of Light can be considered a remake of sorts of the original Final Fantasy game.

Spin-offs

There have been a lot of Final Fantasy spin-offs released over the years that have spanned just about every genre imaginable from turn-based strategy titles, to dungeon crawlers and even rhythm games there’s certainly a spin-off about there for any kind of player to enjoy.

Though there are too many spin-offs to list, we’ve provided a rundown of the most notable ones below:

Final Fantasy Tactics – a tactical game set in the Final Fantasy universe.

– a tactical game set in the Final Fantasy universe. Dissidia series – a series of 3D fighting games featuring characters from the mainline series.

– a series of 3D fighting games featuring characters from the mainline series. Kingdom of Hearts – a series of games that artfully blends Final Fantasy with Disney characters.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about how many Final Fantasy games there are! For more content, check out our Final Fantasy XVI guides below:

