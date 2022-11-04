How to do a Trivela shot in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

The Trivela shot is a brand-new weapon to add into your attacking arsenal in FIFA 23, a deadly outside foot shot that is extremely effective in Ultimate Team matches. Here’s how to do a Trivela shot in FIFA 23 and leave goalkeepers helpless.

FIFA 23 players are always looking for new and interesting ways to gain the upperhand in Ultimate Team matches. Whether it’s using the best custom tactics or exploiting the ‘lengthy’ meta, it doesn’t take long for FUT fans to discover what’s overpowered.

If you’ve played enough FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, from Division Rivals to FUT Champions, chances are you’ve been hit with a Trivela shot. This shot type is brand-new in FIFA 23, and players have been spamming it to consistently score outside of the foot screamers from incredible distances.

If you’re sick of falling victim to the Trivela shot in FIFA 23, here’s how to perform the skill in your next Ultimate Team match.

How to perform a Trivela shot in FIFA 23

Performing a Trivela shot is fairly straightforward in FIFA 23, all you have to do is hold down L2/LT while powering up your shot. You can see the correct input for each platform in the list below:

PS4/PS5 : Hold L2 + Circle

: Hold L2 + Circle Xbox One/ Xbox Series S|X : Hold LT + B

: Hold LT + B PC: Hold W + Left click

Doing this when shooting will force your player to go with the outside of their foot rather than the laces, unleashing a curling effort that goalkeepers are really struggling to handle at the moment. FIFA 23 Trivela shots are most effective when outside the box, aiming for the far top corner of the net.

We recommend cutting inside onto a player’s stronger foot and playing the shot with a lot of power. This gives the Travela the best chance of beating the keeper as it bends back toward the net.

While it’s easier for players with high shooting stats to pull off the Travela shot and score, it can be performed with anyone on the pitch, from strikers to defenders. In its current state, this kind of shot is incredibly accurate no matter who takes it, so it’s no surprise that it’s dominating FUT matches.

It’s worth noting that the Trivela shot is widely expected to be nerfed in a future FIFA 23 update, but for now, mastering how to perform it could be the difference between victory and defeat.

For more on FIFA 23, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

FIFA 23 crossplay explained | Best FIFA 23 custom tactics, meta formations & player instructions | FIFA 23 TOTW squads: Team of the Week explained | How to do the best FIFA 23 celebrations | Best FIFA 23 camera settings for Ultimate Team