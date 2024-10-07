EA FC 25 kick-off glitch plagues Ultimate Team matches

Just like in other previous titles, EA FC 25 players discovered an exploit that allows them to score immediately after the kick-off in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Team fans have a few complaints after learning the ins and outs of the new title. For example, popular streamer BorasLegend called out some of these “huge issues,” including delayed animations, inaccurate passing, bad first touches, automatic tackles, and overpowered offside traps.

BorasLegend also argued that exploits such as the L1/LB speed boost, and trivela shots from outside of the box are too prevalent in high-skilled matches.

To add insult to injury, a well-known exploit has reared its ugly head again. In EA FC 24 and other series entries, players discovered that you could send an over-the-top through ball to the striker right after a kickoff, resulting in easy goals.

FC 25 streamer Bugs posted a clip proving the kick-off glitch is back again this year. To pull it off, all players have to do is pass the kickoff to their center mid. Then you must pass it to the CAM and then send an over-the-top through ball at full power to the striker.

To perform an over-the-top through ball in FC 25, it’s L1 and Triangle on PlayStation 5 or LB on X on Xbox.

How to counter the kickoff glitch in EA FC 25

To counter the kickoff glitch, all players must do is take one of their players before the through ball is sent and move them back in between the center backs to cut off the pass.

If you want to switch players, you flick the right stick in the direction of the defender you would like to turn into.

You’ll need to do this manually since the AI center backs won’t be able to help stop this exploit. There is always the chance that the exploit works even if you pull back a player to stop it, but this gives you the best possible opportunity to prevent it.