EA FC 25 surprise update fixes speed boost glitch & nerfs through balls

The latest EA FC 25 update fixes the speed boost exploit and nerfs lobbed through passes in RUSH and other game modes.

FC 25 players discovered a simple trick that, if done correctly, allowed them to blow by defenders every time. All you had to do was press and hold L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox, then tap Sprint to burst into open space and in alone on goal.

It became the go-to skill move at the top of the box to get past the back line. Community members will have to find a new trick in the final third, as EA addressed the unintentional speed boost.

Meanwhile, this update also reduces the accuracy of first-time lobbed-through passes at several angles. As a result, players should no longer have to worry about the annoying kick-off glitch. The unintentional feature made it possible for players to send an over-the-top through ball directly to their strikers directly from the kickoff.

We still expect Long Ball Pass Plus to be one of the best PlayStyles in Ultimate Team, but don’t expect it to be as dominant as it was before this update. For example, cards with this PlayStyle in RUSH were able to ping balls over the top of the defense too easily.

Here are the full patch notes.

Reduced ball trajectory height for Lobbed Passes and Crosses performed in Rush matches.

Reduced accuracy of first-time Lobbed Through Passes and Lobbed Through Passes taken at severe angles.

Addressed the following issue:

[PS5/PC/XBSX|S Only] Reduced instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly when a Sprint is requested.

If you need a new skill move to replace the skill boost, check out our guide on every skill move in FC 25. In addition, check out our guide on the best PlayStyles for every position, now that Long Ball Pass Plus is no longer as effective.