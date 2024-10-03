Best Tactical Visions & formations in EA FC 25 Career Mode

EA FC 25 has overhauled the tactics system but the Tactic Visions from last year remain in Career Mode. If you’re going to take your club from rags to riches, you’ll need to find the best one to suit your playstyle.

Career Mode puts you in the hot seat of your favorite team, tasking you with signing bright young players and managing the finances. But once you’ve built your squad, you need to come up with a system to get the most out of them.

This is done by using a Tactical Vision to determine how you’re going to play, as well as a formation that fits with that approach. If you’re struggling to pick a philosophy, here are the best ones to choose.

Best Tactical Visions to use in Career Mode

Tiki-Taka

If you prefer to keep hold of the ball in EA FC 25 Career Mode, then Tiki Taka is the Tactical Vision you should go for. This setup is all about keeping possession with lots of short passes and waiting for the spaces to appear before delivering the killer blow.

It demands a lot of energy, but it puts the direction of a match firmly in your own hands. If you’re patient enough to wait for your moment without forcing it, the opposition won’t get a look in. However, keep misplacing passes and you’ll find your team out of position.

Our recommended formation for this vision is 4-3-3 (Attack), as it lets you pack the middle of the pitch while still exploiting space on the wings when needed. The constant rotations of your CAM (Half Winger) drifting out wide while your wingers (Inside Forward) cut inside make it impossible for full-backs to mark them.

If you really want to crank up the pressure, you can also set your left and right backs to the Falseback Player Role, which makes them tuck into midfield when you have the ball. This creates a major overload that’s difficult to stop.

Wing Play

Wing Play is also one of the best Tactical Visions in EA FC 25, as it allows you to use the full width of the pitch to your advantage. This system forces the ball out to the wing as quickly as possible and lets your most talented players do their thing.

Also, since this isn’t Ultimate Team and you don’t need to be as cautious defensively, you can encourage your full-backs to get up the pitch and overlap. This will lead to plenty of opportunities to cross the ball into the box and create chances.

Wing Play pairs beautifully with the 4-2-3-1 (Wide) formation, as your two defensive midfielders, who you should set to Holding and Deep-Lying Playmaker, can offer some much-needed cover at the back.

Knowing that you still have numbers in defense, you can set your full-backs to Attacking Wingbacks so they bomb up and down the line. Then, you’ll want a Target Forward as the lone striker, so they can hold the ball up and lay it off to the wingers, or get on the end of crosses when they come in.

In truth, all of these Tactical Visions are viable in EA FC 25 Career Mode, so you can simply choose the one that best fits your playstyle. While the two we mentioned above are the easiest to use and stand well above the rest, you won’t find yourself at a disadvantage if you go for Pressing or Kick and Rush.

The most important thing is that you pick a formation and Player Roles that suit that style of play. For example, don’t play Counter Attack, which relies on speed, and then choose a narrow formation full of technical midfielders instead of pacey wingers.

Now that you’ve got your style of play locked down in EA FC 25, be sure to check out how to manage your squad’s fitness and sharpness, as well as some of the best bargain signings in Career Mode.