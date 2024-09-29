EA FC 25: How to Power Shot

The Power Shot can add more to an attempt on goal, so here’s a look at how it can be done in EA FC 25.

There are many different types of shot mechanics in EA FC 25, one of those being the Power Shot, This shot mechanic is often required to be used in certain circumstances in Football Ultimate Team (FUT) to complete Objectives. But more importantly, it’s a good weapon to have when in space.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at how EA FC 25 players can use a Power Shot, including controls for different consoles and explanation on the feature.

Power Shot controls in EA Sports FC 25

In order to perform a power shot in EA FC 25, use a three-button combo in order to fire one on net. It will depend on what console and controller is used. Here’s a look at the controls for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms:

PlayStation : L1 + R1 + Circle

: L1 + R1 + Circle Xbox: LB + RB + B

PC users will want to use controls that correspond with which controller.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Individuals should know that power shots are a bit more powerful than a traditional shot. Given the name of the mechanic, it’s not a shock.

As we’ve noted in the past, it’s wise to attempt a power shot while the ball handler has space. The reason for this is because the animation for a power shot does require a wind up that can take time to complete.

Any EA FC player will want to get familiar with this move, particularly those who need to do one in order to get FUT Objectives done.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out how to use other fancy shooting moves in FC 25, including a Finesse Shot. Also, take a look at our best players to use in Rush and best camera settings.