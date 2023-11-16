EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Florian Wirtz SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the new POTM Florian Wirtz SBC in FUT.

Budget players in Football Ultimate Team received a number of strong options in EA FC 24. In addition to a new set of Squad Foundations Objectives, a fresh Player of the Month (POTM) SBC dropped.

This SBC featured the October winner of the Bundesliga Player of the Month award, Florian Wirtz. The young German’s 87 OVR POTM card has 4-Star Weak Foot and Skill Moves, as well as 87 PAS and 89 DRI.

Article continues after ad

So, how can FUT players unlock Wirtz efficiently? Here’s a look at the objectives, as well as a cheap solution to this SBC.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There is just one team that needs to be completed in order to complete the Centurions Alvaro Negredo SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the one segment:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Germany players: Min. 1

86+ OVR players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83 OVR

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Florian Wirtz SBC in EA FC 24:

ST Cristiano Ronaldo (86 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

CB Sven Botman (83 OVR)

CAM Laura Freigang (83 OVR)

CB Stefan de Vrij (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

CDM Emily van Egmond (82 OVR)

CB Alana Cook (83 OVR)

CB David Garcia (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

CB Lewis Dunk (81 OVR)

In total, expect to pay approximately 25,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the EA FC 24 Florian Wirtz SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on December 16, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?