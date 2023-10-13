EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Rafael Leao SBC – Solution & cost

A new 87 OVR Rafael Leao is out in EA FC 24. Here’s how to complete the POTM Rafael Leao SBC, including requirements and the cost.

AC Milan fans will likely love the new Serie A POTM Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24.

FUT players can now look to claim an 87 OVR POTM card of LW Rafael Leao, one with 94 Pace.

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the POTM Rafael Leao SBC, including requirements and the cost for this challenge.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are five different squads that must be completed in order to finish this SBC and get the 87 OVR Leao. Here’s a look at the five teams:

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Portugal

Portugal players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Serie A

Serie A players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88 OVR

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Leao SBC:

Top Form

TOTW ST Romelu Lukaku (86 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

CB John Stones (85 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

GK Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

Expect to pay about 50,000 Coins to complete this section.

Portugal

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

GK Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

Serie A

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

GK Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

GK Peter Gulacsi (84 OVR)

Both the Portugal and Serie A lineups will cost about 65,000 Coins.

87-Rated Squad

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

ST Alexandra Popp (88 OVR)

CB Wendie Renard (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

GK Merle Frohms (85 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CDM Keira Walsh (85 OVR)

CM Thomas Partey (85 OVR)

CM Hakan Calhanoglu (85 OVR)

This part should cost around 100,000 Coins

88-Rated Squad

CDM Casemiro (89 OVR)

ST Ada Hegerberg (89 OVR)

CDM Rodri (89 OVR)

CB Ruben Dias (89 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CM Ilkay Gundogan (86 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CB Matthijs de Ligt (86 OVR)

RW Riyad Mahrez (86 OVR)

The 88-Rated Squad will cost about 170,000 Coins.

Prices via FUTBIN. Expect to pay around 450,000 Coins for this SBC, but the final price could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 13, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

