EA FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC in Football Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo continued on December 28 with a new SBC, one that featured an 88 OVR Ciro Immobile as the primary reward.

One of the best attackers in the Serie A, Immobile’s new card has 89 PAC, 90 SHO, 5-Star Weak Foot, and four PlayStyles.

Here’s how to complete the SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

SBC Requirements

Three teams need to be completed to complete the Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the three:

Article continues after ad

Italy

England players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

TOTW players: Min. 1

Serie A players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC:

Italy

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB David Garcia (82 OVR)

This part of the Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC will cost around 20,000 Coins.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Serie A

TOTW ST Terem Moffi (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB David Garcia (82 OVR)

This part costs around 55,000 Coins.

85-Rated Squad

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

LW Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

ST Lara Prasnikar (83 OVR)

ST Borja Iglesias (83 OVR)

CB Griedge Mbock (83 OVR)

LB Meghan Klingenberg (83 OVR)

GK Casey Murphy (83 OVR)

CAM Claudia Pina Medina (83 OVR)

Expect to pay about 40,000 Coins for the third segment.

In total, expect to pay approximately 120,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

Article continues after ad

This SBC will expire on January 25, 2024.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?