FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS: Release date, nominees & predictions

FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS is almost here, and it’s set to hand out ridiculously juiced-up cards to the Spanish league’s best performers of the season. The nominees have been revealed, so here’s when the LaLiga TOTS will go live, and our predicted squad.

TOTS is always one of the most-anticipated events FUT has to offer, and FIFA 22 has certainly delivered so far. The Community TOTS came with some impressive cards that have fit nicely into many players’ teams, and the Premier League is ready to completely shake up the meta.

Once the Bundesliga has been and gone, LaLiga TOTS is next up on the calendar. There have been some incredible displays in the Spanish league this season, with players from Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico all set to feature.

Here’s everything you need to know about FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS, from the release date to nominees.

Contents

FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS release date

According to the official schedule released by EA Sports, the LaLiga TOTS will drop in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Friday, May 20 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. An announcement of the final squad will likely come shortly before.

The LaLiga players will stay in packs until the following Friday when they will be replaced by Ligue 1. FUT fans can also look forward to extra SBC and objective cards to earn throughout the week.

FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS nominees

There are over 40 nominees for LaLiga TOTS in FIFA 22, and EA have selected players from up and down the league. Unsurprisingly, champions Real Madrid take up a lot of the spots, but the likes of Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo are also represented.

Voting for LaLiga TOTS closed on May 6, so all that’s left to do is sit back and wait for the votes to be counted.

You can see the full lineup of nominees below:

Goalkeepers

Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Diego López (Espanyol)

Matías Dituro (Celta Vigo)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Unai García (Osasuna)

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad)

Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Alex Moreno (Real Betis)

Iñigo Martínez (Athletic Bilbao)

Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Joan Jordan (Sevilla)

Yeremy (Villarreal)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Carlos Soler (Valencia)

Sergio Canales (Real Betis)

Oscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano)

Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Etienne Capoue (Villarreal)

Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao)

Juanmi (Real Betis)

Attackers

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Enes Unal (Getafe)

Joselu (Alaves)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia)

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol)

FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS predictions

With so many deserving nominees, selecting who will make the cut is extremely difficult. Some of the league’s biggest names have turned in fantastic performances all year, while some lesser-known stars have also made a splash.

Since the LaLiga TOTS is fan-voted, you also have to consider that fans will have one eye on which players will make for best FUT cards should they win.

With all this in mind, we’ve put together our predicted FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS:

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Midfielders

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Juanmi (Real Betis)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Attackers

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

That was everything you need to know as we gear up for FIFA 22 LaLiga TOTS. For more on FIFA 22, check out some of our other useful guides:

