EA FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Luis Alberto Objectives challenge

Here’s an overview of how EA FC 24 players can complete the TOTGS Luis Alberto Objectives challenge.

On December 15, EA Sports released a series of Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team.

Among those cards released was an 89 OVR TOTGS Luis Alberto, one with 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot. It can be obtained through Objectives, and the 89 OVR Alberto is a very good card for free-to-play FUT users.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the Objectives for the 89 OVR TOTGS Luis Alberto and tips on how to complete each of them.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the TOTGS Luis Alberto Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles or Rivals to get each one done.

Article continues after ad

Here are the four Objectives:

The Magician : Score and assist in four separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using a player from Serie A (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score and assist in four separate Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty using a player from Serie A (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Spanish Finesse : Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Finesse shot using a Spanish player (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a Finesse shot using a Spanish player (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Midfield Presence : Concede one or fewer goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Concede one or fewer goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three Serie A players in your Starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradable rewards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tips for completing TOTGS Luis Alberto Objectives

As we usually recommend, it’s a strong idea to complete this challenge in Squad Battles as opposed to Rivals or Champions. Squad Battles is single-player and FUT players don’t have to sweat too much for what is a very good 89 OVR card.

Article continues after ad

To complete this challenge a bit quicker, one should stack the midfield and attackers with Serie A players to not only fulfill the ‘Win 8’ Objective but also ‘The Magician’ one quickly.

It’s also advisable to use Spanish players that play in the Serie A. Base items for Luis Alberto, Deulofeu, and Pedro can all be obtained for around 2,000 Coins or less (per FUTBIN).

Article continues after ad

This challenge will expire on December 22 at 6 PM BST.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Article continues after ad

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players