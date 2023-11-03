EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Jude Bellingham SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s an overview of how EA FC 24 players can complete the new POTM Jude Bellingham SBC and how football fans can get the 88 OVR midfielder.

In addition to several new Centurions cards, the EA FC 24 team released the October Player of the Month (POTM) card for the LaLiga.

Real Madrid CAM Jude Bellingham was the recipient of the award and an 88 OVR card that features his likeness is now available in FUT.

Here’s how to complete the POTM Jude Bellingham SBC in EA FC 24, including requirements and solutions.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are five teams that need to be completed in order to finish the POTM Jude Bellingham SBC in EA FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the five:

Real Madrid

Real Madrid players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

England

England players: Min. 1

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Reward: Mega Pack

All eight require 11 players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Jude Bellingham SBC in EA FC 24:

Real Madrid

TOTW Facundo Medina (83 OVR)

CB Willi Orban (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (83 OVR)

CDM Sherida Spitse (83 OVR)

LB Giulia Gwinn (83 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CB Robin Le Normand (82 OVR)

GK Misa (82 OVR)

This segment of the POTM Jude Bellingham SBC will cost around 24,000 Coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

England

TOTW LB Katie McCabe (86 OVR)

RB Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

CF Christopher Nkunku (86 OVR)

LW Lauren Hemp (86 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR)

CAM Marco Reus (83 OVR)

CDM Sherida Spitse (83 OVR)

LB Giulia Gwinn (83 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (83 OVR)

This part will cost about 75,000 Coins.

Top Form

TOTW CM Luis Alberto (87 OVR)

RW Beth Mead (87 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CB Kalidou Koulibaly (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

CAM Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

CAM James Maddison (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

Expect to pay 115,000 Coins here.

LaLiga

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

GK Mike Maignan (87 OVR)

CB Alessandro Bastoni (85 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

This segment will cost around 160,000 Coins.

Article continues after ad

88-Rated Squad

CM Kevin de Bruyne (91 OVR)

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CAM Bruno Fernandes (88 OVR)

CM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

ST Victor Osimhen (88 OVR)

CDM Lena Oberdorf (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

CM Lindsay Horan (86 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CF Paulo Dybala (86 OVR)

The 88-Rated Squas segment will cost around 250,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 630,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the POTM Jude Bellingham SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 3, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

Article continues after ad

EA FC 24 best camera settings | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Best Tactical Vision in EA FC 24 Career Mode | Best EA FC 24 PlayStyles in Ultimate Team ranked | EA FC 24 Celebrations: Controls guide | Top 50 best funny EA FC 24 team names | Will EA SPORTS FC 24 be free to play? | Will EA FC 24 have real players and teams?