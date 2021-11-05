How to complete FIFA 22 Le Normand SBC: LaLiga POTM cost & solutions

A new FIFA 22 Player of the Month (POTM) SBC has come out for Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand. Here’s how to unlock the 84 OVR defender, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Real Sociedad’s Le Normand locked up the LaLiga POTM award for October 2021, and a new 84 OVR player card to go along with it.

The Spanish side has been on a great run as of late, and it seems EA feels the French defender is to thank for that. His new card comes with some pretty decent stats for an 84 OVR, including 91 Jumping and 89 Heading Accuracy, among others.

Let’s take a look at his new card’s stat sheet, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Le Normand POTM SBC

Robin Le Normand POTM in-game stats

Rewards

1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Small Electrum Players Pack

LaLiga POTM Le Normand card — 84 OVR — CB

How to complete FIFA 22 Le Normand SBC

Altogether there’s a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll need to complete in order to acquire Le Normand’s October LaLiga POTM card in FIFA 22.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Real Sociedad: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Robin Le Normand’s new POTM SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Le Normand POTM SBC cost

Together it looks like this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Le Normand POTM card will only cost you around 14,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 15,000 on Xbox, and 14,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.