EA FC 24: How to complete POTM Takefusa Kubo SBC – Solution & cost

The September POTM card for the LaLiga in EA FC 24 went to Takefusa Kubo. Here’s how to complete the POTM Takefusa Kubo SBC in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team.

On October 6, EA Sports revealed the September LaLiga POTM Squad Building Challenge in EA FC 24.

The prize for the month is an 85 OVR RW Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad, a card with 89 Pace and 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Here’s how to complete the POTM Kubo SBC, including requirements and the cost.

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to get the POTM Takefusa Kubo card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

LaLiga

LaLiga players: Min. 1

85+ OVR players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Both lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the POTM Takefusa Kubo SBC:

LaLiga

CB Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

GK Alyssa Naeher (83 OVR)

GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)

CB Jose Maria Gimenez (83 OVR)

LW Ramona Bachmann (82 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost 14,000 Coins.

85-Rated Squad

RW Beth Mead (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)

CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CDM Koke (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 34,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN. In total, expect to pay around 48,000 Coins for the POTM Takefusa Kubo SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 7, 2023.

