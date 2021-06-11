YouTube vs TikTok preview: Who’s fighting in Battle of the Platforms? - Dexerto

YouTubers and TikTokers are set to face off in the boxing ring on June 12 in what is being called the ‘Battle of the Platforms’, and it features some of the biggest names on the internet.

TikToker Bryce Hall is supposed to face off against the ACE family’s Austin McBroom in a boxing card in Miami pitting influencers from both platforms against each other, and the card also includes massive influencers such as Tayler Holder and FaZe Jarvis.

But the lead-up to the event hasn’t been smooth-sailing. There have been several dramatic twists and turns, with Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom beginning a war of words online, that came to a head at the press conference where they ended up brawling with each other.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LiveXLive (@livexlive)

There are set to be eight bouts in total over the whole event, with a record number of influencers taking part in a single boxing event. But who is fighting who?

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

Ryan and Cale are up first, with Ryan being a social media star and brother of ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz fighting on the side of YouTube. On the other side is Cale, a TikToker with almost 5 million followers on the platform and is known for his comedic sketches.

Landon McBroom vs. Ben Azelart

More of the ACE family’s wider circle are getting involved in the second bout with Austin McBroom’s brother Landon putting on his gloves to fight TikTok superstar Ben Azelart. Azelart has 13.5 million followers on the app and is known for his comedic sketches and collaborations with Brent Rivera.

Advertisement

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Tanner and Ryland are up next. Ryland Storms is a TikToker with more than four million followers and part of the Hype House collective alongside famous names such as Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson and Addison Rae. Tanner Fox is fighting for the YouTube side and has a massive 10 million subscribers, largely known for his professional scootering and regular vlogs.

FaZe Jarvis vs Michael Le

Then we have Michael Le and FaZe Jarvis. Jarvis is a British YouTuber with more than 4.5 million subscribers, Twitch Streamer, and member of FaZe Clan alongside his brother FaZe Kay. While Jarvis has had some beef with TikTokers Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson, his opponent is Michael Le.

Advertisement

Read More: Bryce Hall claims KSI fight is all but confirmed

Le is a TikToker known for his impressive dancing skills and has 48.6 million followers on the platform. He was the founder of the Shluv House collective which then turned into the Shluv family, featuring his own relatives and adorable little brother who joins in on all the dances.

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

DDG and Nate Wyatt will also be battling it out. 23-year-old DDG, with over 2 million YouTube subscribers, is known for his comedic videos often in the form of pranks or skits on the video platform. He’s even had his own dig at Bryce Hall in the form of a comedic diss track but is down to fight Natt Wyatt instead.

Advertisement

24-year-old Wyatt is part of the Hype House and the Triller Compound, and has earned more than 5 million followers on TikTok where he posts lipsync, dance, and prank videos alongside stars such as Tayler Holder.

AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder

AnEsonGib is a YouTuber with more than 2 million subscribers who focuses mainly on Fifa, but he’s no stranger to influencer boxing having fought and lost against Jake Paul in January 2020.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather will fight Jake Paul under one condition

His opponent this time around is Tayler Holder, a TikToker who is part of the Hype House collective and the Triller compound, also known for dating TikToker Charly Jordan as well as former Team 10 member Sommer Ray.

Advertisement

However, there has been some doubt as to whether this bout will go ahead on the day as Tayler recently revealed the difference in the fighters’ weight meant a fair match was not guaranteed, with Tayler needing to gain enough weight by the time the date comes around.

Deji vs Vinnie Hacker

For the penultimate fight before the main event, Vinne Hacker will take on Deji. Vinnie is a TikToker and part of the Hype House collective, while Deji is the brother of YouTuber KSI. Deji is another one of the few influencers on the card who has actively taken part in an exhibition match before when he faced off against Jake Paul in 2018 before KSI went up against Logan.

Related News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deji (@comedygamer)

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall

This will be the main event with ACE family patriarch Austin McBroom going head-to-head against TikTok bad-boy Bryce Hall. As far as followers on their given platforms go, both are almost neck-and-neck, with Bryce on 20 million TikTok followers and the ACE family on 19 million YouTube subscribers.

The pair have had some very heated exchanges in the run-up to the fight, most notably when they had a brawl at the official press conference, and even following that accused each other of foul play.

But that says nothing about how well they’ll do in a real-life boxing match – although Austin McBroom is the current favorite to win. Keep an eye on Dexerto to see all the latest updates from the hotly anticipated event.