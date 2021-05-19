Austin McBroom says Bryce Hall tried to "break" his ankles in pre-fight scuffle - Dexerto

Popular family YouTuber Austin McBroom and TikTok star Bryce Hall are set to face off in a month’s time to settle their differences in a hyped-up boxing match — but McBroom is hypothesizing that Hall might not actually want the match to happen.

YouTubers vs TikTokers marks one of the biggest influencer boxing events to date. Following in the footsteps of KSI vs Logan Paul (as well as Jake Paul’s own illustrious boxing career), this tournament aims to pit the two platforms’ biggest stars against each other for all the marbles.

However, on May 18, it was revealed that some of the combatants couldn’t wait to get in the ring to throw hands.

Taking notes from Jake Paul’s scuffle with Floyd Mayweather, Bryce Hall threatened he would “slap the ****” out of McBroom if he stood up during their pre-fight press conference — and that’s exactly what ended up happening.

The Sway House star rushed at McBroom and pushed him into his chair, leading to an all-out brawl that inevitably involved just about everyone else in the room and even broke some glass.

But, according to McBroom, Hall wasn’t merely trying to make a show of strength; instead, he claims that Hall could have been trying to seriously injure him before their fight even kicked off.

Bryce Hall & Austin McBroom get into a fight during the YouTubers vs. TikTokers press conference, causes a whole scene pic.twitter.com/mhH0cNLWea — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) May 18, 2021

“I’m not sure what he was really trying to do, but after watching the footage, at the end, he was like, trying to twist my ankle,” McBroom stated in an interview with the Hollywood Fix. “Maybe he was trying to like, cause me not to fight him anymore?”

“He was trying to break my ankle, or twist my ankle so I couldn’t fight him,” the ACE Family patriarch continued. “I know he’s been scared lately.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

While it could be that McBroom was merely poking fun at his opponent, it seems that things have gotten intensely personal for these two influencers, who are set to face off in the ring in under a month’s time.

Fans can tune into YouTubers vs TikTokers via LiveXLive on June 12.