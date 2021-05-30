Tayler Holder reveals why his YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing fight might not happen - Dexerto

Ahead of the upcoming YouTubers vs. TikTokers fight event, TikTok star Tayler Holder has explained why the weight difference between him and opponent Gib might pose a problem.

Along with Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather, YouTubers vs. TikTokers has become one of the most anticipated boxing events so far this year.

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom will be the main fight of the event, and there’s certainly been plenty of drama and fighting talk from the pair, coming to a head at the press conference where they ended up brawling with each other.

TikToker Tayler Holder is also set to fight YouTuber AnEsonGib as part of the event, but in a new video titled ‘A Message To Jake Paul’s Son…’ Holder revealed that there’s still a major difference in weight between them.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna start with my opponent,” he said. “There’s so much back and forth and so much false s**t being said about me from Gib’s side. I’m sure you guys heard about the ‘I wanted bigger gloves, and less rounds.'”

The TikToker continued: “Shut the f**k up, no I didn’t. You’re just trying to make up some f**king excuses because you’re a b*tch.”

Read More: Floyd Mayweather warns Jake Paul after hat brawl

Tayler informed viewers that he currently weighs 165lbs, and lost weight as a result of the intense training for the fight.

He explained that he received a text telling him he needed to get up to 175lb in order to fight Gib, and said: “They offered to pay me a certain amount to just be okay for [him to] walk in at whatever weight he wants.”

Advertisement

The TikToker estimated that Gib’s weight is currently around 190-195lb, but says he hasn’t actually yet been told the exact figure, and that he’s been informed that the YouTuber “will not weigh more than 9lb more than you.”

“I don’t think you guys understand, that is a serious thing in fighting, and you know if you add 20lb behind a punch, that’s very crucial, I’m just being real with you, it just doesn’t make sense,” he said.

There’s a chance that if the weight difference is too great by June 12 the fight between Tayler and Gib may not go ahead, leaving many fans wondering whether things will be resolved in time.