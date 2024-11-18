Andrew Tate brags he’ll ‘teach Jake Paul a lesson’ after Mike Tyson match

Andrew Tate is confident he’d teach YouTube-boxer Jake Paul a lesson if the two ever face off in the ring following Paul’s viral match against Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul defeated boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in a livestreamed bout on Netflix on Friday, November 15. This is just the latest victory for the influencer turned boxer, setting his official record at 11-1.

The bout caused quite a conversation among boxing fans and fellow athletes, and sparked quite a few callouts toward Paul from combat sports pros like current undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in their November 15 boxing match.

Now, controversial internet personality Andrew Tate is getting in on the discussion, claiming he’d trounce ‘The Problem Child’ if the two finally get into the ring together.

In fact, Tate claimed that, had he not been arrested, the two would have likely already fought — but he says the option is still available, should Paul choose to accept (and once Tate is finally finished ‘escaping the Matrix’).

“We’ll see what happens in the future,” Tate said in a November 2024 podcast following Jake’s bout with Tyson. “It’s possible, because nothing’s ‘no.’ Nothing’s ‘yes.'”

“I’ll escape this Matrix attack and perhaps, if he needs to be taught a lesson, I’ll be the guy to teach him a lesson.”

Tate and his co-host then joked about a hypothetical tag-team match where Tate and Hasbullah would take on Jake and Logan Paul. Despite their previous bad blood, Tate gave Jake his flowers, crediting the influencer with “putting boxing on the map.”

“To be fair to the guy, he can sell tickets,” he continued. “…this is with all due respect, nobody should give a sh*t about watching a 60-year-old fight a 27-year-old. But Jake can make them care.”

Tate has been shopping the idea of a fight with either one of the Paul brothers for years now, with the pair most recently appearing open to the idea of a tag-team MMA match against Andrew and his brother, Tristan, in December 2023.

In fact, Jake claimed the PFL would be game to set up the match, offering “$10 million for everybody.”

For now, it’s unclear who Jake’s next opponent will be — but after beating Mike Tyson, it’s safe to say that everyone who’s anyone in the fighting world has their eyes on ‘El Gallo.’