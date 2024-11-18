Ring girl Sydney Thomas responds to going viral after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

Paul vs Tyson ring girl Sydney Thomas has spoken out after more than doubling her social media follower count after the Netflix fight.

Despite Jake Paul and Mike Tyson being the main event on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ring girl Sydney Thomas has made quite the impression following the fight.

20-year-old Thomas, who attends the University of Alabama, instantly went viral for her “incredible” looks following the historic boxing match.

“Natural beauty,” wrote one on X. “This is the definition of a 10/10,” added another.

Since the fight, she’s doubled her following on Instagram. In just a few days, Thomas went from 236K IG followers to over 555K.

With so much attention, Thomas, who is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, addressed her viral fame in a post on Instagram.

“Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I’d be able to say. Words can’t describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at Most Valuable Promotions. History was made, and I’m truly honored to have been a part of it,” Thomas said.

The viral star also took to TikTok to share how shocked she was by the support from new and old fans.

While lying in bed, Thomas filmed herself waking up and looking at her phone to see that she was trending. “Waking up to see I’m trending for the Tyson v Paul fight… I’m happy you guys enjoyed the broadcast,” she said.

The audio in her TikTok video also expressed her disbelief, “Oh my God!” the recording exclaimed as she looked at her phone.

Following her social media posts, fans of Thomas were quick to suggest she move to LA and start a podcast, while others agreed that she should prepare for even more attention.

“You’re about to be very rich, enjoy the ride,” wrote one on TikTok.

While she hasn’t discussed potential modeling jobs in the future, being the ring girl for the Paul x Tyson fight might be her ticket to even more success.