Bryce Hall leaks FaZe Jarvis’ number after Addison Rae phone drama

Published: 12/Dec/2020 5:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall wasn’t thrilled with FaZe Jarvis after he leaked Addison Rae’s phone number, so he decided to leak his number in retaliation via a hilarious YouTube video.

FaZe Clan’s Jarvis ‘Jarvis’ Khattri made headlines for the wrong reasons once again after he accidentally leaked Addison Rae’s phone number in a YouTube Video. It angered some of the biggest TikTok influencers, including Bryce Hall, who also happens to be her boyfriend.

It ignited a back and forth between them on social media. However, Jarvis hasn’t apologized or back down. Instead, he’s been dishing out as much shade as he’s been getting.

Understandably, Bryce Hall wasn’t willing to let it slide. It directly impacted his girlfriend’s life. So, he decided to fight fire with fire and leaked Jarvis’ phone number in a YouTube video. It’s not the best way to handle the issue, but the way he did it was hilarious.

“As you guys know, FaZe Jarvis leaked Addison’s number in his recent YouTube video,” said Bryce Hall. “If you guys don’t know who FaZe Jarvis is, I don‘t blame you. He’s not really that relevant.”

“But he leaked Addison’s number. I was gonna call him, confront him, and tell him how messed up and immature it was. Because leaking people’s numbers… is illegal. It’s called doxxing… and it’s immature as f**k.”

Suddenly, FaZe Jarvis’ number came flying in across the screen in the form of an after effect title. It smacked Bryce Hall in the face and knocked him onto the ground. He then proceeded to have a hilarious fistfight with the number.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t an even fight. FaZe Jarvis’ phone number made quick work of him and vanished off the screen. “Is it out?” said Bryce Hall, thinking the scuffle was done and dusted.

However, the phone number flew in again one last time and slapped him in the face one last time. “Alright, it’s gone,” said Bruce Hall. “Oh my god. We got our clickbait? FaZe Jarvis’ number killed me?”

In the end, Bryce Hall’s response is not something everyone will agree with. Some fans think he shouldn’t have stooped down to Jarvis’ level. However, other fans think it’s well-deserved.

Either way, the way he did it was hilarious and most people will see the humor. Well, everyone except for Jarvis. He’s probably already plotting his next move. 

Shroud explains why he stopped playing PUBG, and why he may return

Published: 12/Dec/2020 2:48 Updated: 12/Dec/2020 4:42

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek used to play PUBG all the time and was always open about how much he loved the game. However, in his latest stream, he explained why he stopped, and what might make him return.

PUBG was the king of battle royale games once upon a time, but it has been steadily losing players ever since. Everyone has their reasons for moving on. Some had enough of the many different maps and queues. Others wanted to play something else.

Shroud moved on too, but his reasons are a little different from others. He opened up about it in his latest stream and explained why. He also admitted that he still has fun on it from time to time and that one interesting feature might bring him back.

“PUBG was actually pretty fun yesterday,” he said. “That game is still so solid, but I think what it just lacks is depth.” It’s a view that the fanbase shares and the reason why they’ve hoped for additional features and changes throughout the years.

Shroud explained it’s the reason why he stopped playing. “It’s just a simple game,” he said. “It’s just one-two thinking every time. Never really think outside the box in that game. Which is probably why I don’t play it more, honestly.”

“I think whenever the devs are done with PUBG, their last update should be a community update where they give people all the tools they need, and they just let the community go wild,” he said. “That’s what I would do.” He thinks it will help revive the game.

“PUBG as a base game is great,” he added. “It runs good, it looks good, it feels good. Now, if you just give people the tools, it can be quite literally turned into any game. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

Segment begins at 3:50

It sounds like wishful thinking, but if it actually happened, it would be a pretty big deal.

PUBG players would have more influence in the game’s direction and create all kinds of crazy maps and modes.

Shroud will almost certainly hop back on in a heartbeat and maybe even play it more regularly. It might even help bring the game back from the dead.