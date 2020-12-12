Bryce Hall leaks FaZe Jarvis’ number after Addison Rae phone drama

Bryce Hall wasn’t thrilled with FaZe Jarvis after he leaked Addison Rae’s phone number, so he decided to leak his number in retaliation via a hilarious YouTube video.

FaZe Clan’s Jarvis ‘Jarvis’ Khattri made headlines for the wrong reasons once again after he accidentally leaked Addison Rae’s phone number in a YouTube Video. It angered some of the biggest TikTok influencers, including Bryce Hall, who also happens to be her boyfriend.

It ignited a back and forth between them on social media. However, Jarvis hasn’t apologized or back down. Instead, he’s been dishing out as much shade as he’s been getting.

Understandably, Bryce Hall wasn’t willing to let it slide. It directly impacted his girlfriend’s life. So, he decided to fight fire with fire and leaked Jarvis’ phone number in a YouTube video. It’s not the best way to handle the issue, but the way he did it was hilarious.

“As you guys know, FaZe Jarvis leaked Addison’s number in his recent YouTube video,” said Bryce Hall. “If you guys don’t know who FaZe Jarvis is, I don‘t blame you. He’s not really that relevant.”

“But he leaked Addison’s number. I was gonna call him, confront him, and tell him how messed up and immature it was. Because leaking people’s numbers… is illegal. It’s called doxxing… and it’s immature as f**k.”

Suddenly, FaZe Jarvis’ number came flying in across the screen in the form of an after effect title. It smacked Bryce Hall in the face and knocked him onto the ground. He then proceeded to have a hilarious fistfight with the number.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t an even fight. FaZe Jarvis’ phone number made quick work of him and vanished off the screen. “Is it out?” said Bryce Hall, thinking the scuffle was done and dusted.

However, the phone number flew in again one last time and slapped him in the face one last time. “Alright, it’s gone,” said Bruce Hall. “Oh my god. We got our clickbait? FaZe Jarvis’ number killed me?”

In the end, Bryce Hall’s response is not something everyone will agree with. Some fans think he shouldn’t have stooped down to Jarvis’ level. However, other fans think it’s well-deserved.

Either way, the way he did it was hilarious and most people will see the humor. Well, everyone except for Jarvis. He’s probably already plotting his next move.