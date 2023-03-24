xQc tries sliding into Selena Gomez’s DMs after JustAMinx dare

Twitch star xQc admitted that he tried to slide into Selena Gomez’s DMs after being dared to shoot his shot by fellow streamer JustAMinx — but things didn’t go as planned.

xQc is one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch. In fact, he’s one of the site’s most-followed broadcasters, boasting over 11 million followers.

He even received the award for ‘Best Variety Streamer’ at the 2023 Streamer Awards — but despite all his online accolades, he’s not a mainstream celebrity. (At least, not yet.)

However, that didn’t stop him from shooting his shot with prominent actress and music artist Selena Gomez, who is currently in the middle of a viral feud with Hailey Beiber.

JustAMinx dares xQc to slide into Selena Gomez’s DMs

xQc opened up about his attempt during a March 24 broadcast, where he claimed he was dared to take a chance on his celebrity crush by fellow streamer JustAMinx.

“I was on a call with Minx, and she convinced me — I told her it wouldn’t work — but she convinced me to DM Selena Gomez, and I f*cking did it,” he revealed.

Assuming this was on Instagram, xQc slid into Selena’s DMs — but soon discovered that her account wasn’t open to receiving messages from anyone.

“It just said, ‘This account does not accept DMs.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, man, f*ck you, man.’ Bro… f*ck you guys, man!” he laughingly told off his chat, who wasted no time poking fun at him for getting his hopes up.

xQc is far from the only Twitch streamer to try his hand at getting the attention of their celebrity crush. Kai Cenat — who took home Streamer of the Year at this year’s Streamer Awards — has been pining after SZA for some time now.

Unlike xQc, however, SZA actually took notice of Kai, and even said she wanted to appear on one of his streams but was too “scared” to do it.