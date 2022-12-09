Kai Cenat loses his mind after SZA posts his Twitch clip on Instagram

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat couldn’t contain his excitement after R&B singer SZA posted a clip from his stream to her Instagram stories.

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Boasting over 3 million followers on the platform, he’s also the site’s most-subscribed creator for all languages, successfully beating out xQc in October 2022.

Cenat has had his fair share of celebrity interactions after gaining fame as an online entertainer, most notably streaming with rapper Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock during a dramatic broadcast back in November.

Now, he’s got another music artist to add to his repertoire after SZA unexpectedly gave him a shout-out that caught him by surprise.

For context, SZA released her new album, called ‘SOS,’ on December 9, and decided to shout out her fans by posting their reactions to the music to her Instagram stories.

Kai Cenat is a huge SZA fan and was streaming at the time her album dropped, playing the music for his audience on Twitch and even lighting a candle in celebration of her smooth tunes.

His chat instantly exploded, claiming that SZA had actually posted a clip of his reaction to her Instagram stories — a claim that he wasn’t willing to believe until he saw it for himself.

Kai Cenat breaks down after SZA posts him on Instagram

Quickly, Cenat navigated to her Instagram stories, where he saw the clip of himself dancing to SZA’s music. The artist captioned his video with a slew of crying emojis, clearly amused by his antics.

Cenat, for his part, couldn’t contain his enthusiasm, screaming, jumping up and down, and running across his room in excitement. “I got her laughing!” he yelled. “Yo, what the f*ck is going on? …none of her exes ever made her laugh that much!”

That’s not all — he also sent her a flirtatious DM on Instagram to shoot his shot. Although it’s unclear if Cenat’s dreams of dating SZA will ever come to fruition, it’s certainly nice to see him being recognized by one of his favorite artists, either way.