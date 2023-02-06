QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards 2023: How to vote & more

The 2023 Streamer Awards are right around the corner, so, here’s everything you need to know about the next installment of QTCinderella’s annual celebration.

As content creation has become a viable career for many, a number of award shows have been created to celebrate their successes. Though, when it comes to streaming, those awards can feel a little tacked on compared to the rest.

There’s where QTCinderella and the Streamer Awards come in, though. As the name suggests, it’s an awards show focused solely on streaming, shining a light on the best creators across every livestreaming platform.

The 2022 show was a massive success as the likes of Ludwig, Pokimane, and iiTzTimmy took home top prizes. Well, it’s making a return in 2023, and you’ve still got time to nominate your favorite streamer.

When are the 2023 Streamer Awards?

Just like last year, The Streamer Awards will be held in early March. The date for this year’s event is March 11, with a full red carpet show happening before the trophies are given out.

QT has another co-host this year too, as she’s gotten 100 Thieves star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter to help her out. They’ll be giving out prizes for 26 categories, including best overall streamer, best VTuber, best event, and a rising star.

Each category is completely made up of nominees that are put forward by fans and fellow streamers, so you do have a lot of say.

How to nominate streamers for 2023 Streamer Awards

If you want to nominate a streamer, then you can do so by going to The Streamer Awards site and filling in the nominee boxes.

The closing date for nominees is February 11, and voting for the winners will begin a week later on February 18. From there, you’ll have until March 4 to register your votes for each category.

Head over to The Streamer Awards website Go to the Nominations section Fill in the boxes with streamers you’d like to nominate Wait until February 18 to see if your streamer made it!

How to watch 2023 Streamer Awards

Just like last year, you’ll be able to watch the glitzy event on QT’s Twitch channel, as around 300 streamers will fill out the historic Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Other streamers will likely host their own co-streams if they can’t make it, but the focus should be on QT’s channel.

As more details become available, including those streamers who make the cut for the final vote, we’ll update this article.

So, keep checking back for more.