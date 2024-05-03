xQc instantly ends chat after girl on Monkey App reveals crush on him

While streaming on Monkey App with JesseSMFI, xQc encountered a fan who confessed she had a crush on him… resulting in him quickly bidding adieu.

Popular streamer ‘xQc‘ teamed up with fellow content creator ‘JesseSMFI‘ to video chat with strangers on Monkey App, sharing their interactions with viewers via Twitch. Similar to Chatroullete in previous years, Monkey App pairs you with strangers on video calls.

Things took an unexpected turn on stream, however, after the pair encountered a girl who also happened to be a self-described “Juicer” — aka, part of xQc’s fanbase.

“There is no way,” the girl said after realizing who was on the other side of the camera, stating she had been a Juicer since 2018.

xQc appeared pleasantly surprised, apologizing for initially ‘cooking’ her and asking what her “goal” was on Monkey App. She responded, “Just to find cool people, like you guys for sure.”

“We’re not very cool,” xQc said, claiming most people on the app had “skipped” the pair “instantly”. Jesse also pitched in, adding, “If you’re looking for cool, this is bad.”

The flustered girl then dropped some surprising info; “I just want to let you know, Felix, I’ve had the biggest crush on you.”

Admitting the crush was still ongoing, she revealed she couldn’t help but “shoot [her] shot” and had to “throw it out there.”

“No, you’re all good. Thank you for the boost of confidence, I like that a lot,” xQc said in response, before quickly wishing her a “lovely and wonderful evening” and ending the conversation before she had time to say goodbye.

While some viewers claimed the streamer “fumbled” the “wholesome” moment, others stated the interaction was an example of xQc’s “rizz”.