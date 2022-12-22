SZA wants to stream on Twitch with Kai Cenat but is scared of “embarrassing” herself

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

American singer SZA has said that she would love to feature in a stream with Kai Cenat but has a few reservations about the potential collaboration and is worried about “embarrassing” herself.

Solána Imani Rowe, known as SZA, recently gave a shout-out to Kai Cenat. Cenat has been vocal about being a huge fan of SZA, with Cenat losing his mind when reacting to the moment and the acknowledgment from the American singer.

As a result, fans online have been commenting constantly, calling on the two to collaborate and for SZA to appear in one of Cenat’s streams. And while the singer sounds happy to do so, she also seems to have some reservations about the collaboration.

SZA explains why she is “scared” to stream with Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat shared a clip from a recent SZA live stream in which, she was asked if she would be willing to hop on and stream with one of the biggest names on Twitch. “I feel like I should. I do want to go on Kai’s show.” SZA then added that “I’m just a little bit, mildly scared of embarrassing myself.”

When asked to explain why she’s scared, the singer mentioned how she is worried about getting online hate and backlash. “Cause some kids are ruthless honey. They be like shut up b***h.”

Kai Cenat is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. Boasting over three million followers on the platform, he’s also the site’s most-subscribed creator for all languages, successfully beating out xQc in October 2022.

As part of his fame, Cenat has slowly but surely begun posting about the many celebrity interactions he has had since gaining popularity online. Most notably streaming with rapper Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock during a dramatic broadcast back in November.

Will SZA be the next big celebrity interaction for Cenat? While he is yet to lock any plans in after this video, you can expect us to keep you updated when and if any other comments are made about the potential future collaborations.

For all the latest news and updates about all things entertainment, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.