Is xQc dating Tana Mongeau? Streaming star addresses rumors

xQc has addressed rumors romantically linking him to influencer Tana Mongeau, setting the record straight during one of his streams.

Popular streamer ‘xQc’ has found his dating life cast into the spotlight. Earlier this year, his divorce from ‘Adept’ was made public after she claimed the pair were secretly married for three years.

Calling his ongoing situation with Adept a “living nightmare”, xQc has since mentioned having a new girlfriend. Unsurprisingly, this sparked a wave of theories and rumors as fans speculated who xQc was dating now.

Many initially speculated his new boo was Fran, and they were correct. However, the pair split earlier this year after xQc admitted to cheating on the former Overwatch streamer. Now, others have suggested xQc might be seeing influencer Tana Mongeau. Now he is setting the record straight.

Discussing the 2023 Streamy Awards during a recent broadcast, xQc mentioned visiting the beach afterward to celebrate. When someone in the chat mentioned Tana, xQc was quick to shut down any gossip, saying, “No, I did not go with Tana Mongeau.”

While he thinks the influencer is “cool” and a “good partygoer”, xQc clarified that their relationship was nothing more than friendly acquaintances.

“I talked to her at the event. It stays right there. It doesn’t go past the f******, ‘Hi, what’s up, wanna get some shots,’ type thing. It doesn’t get past that ever. She’s chill though.”

Instagram: xqcow1 xQc has shut down rumors he is dating Tana Mongeau.

xQc also stated that he didn’t let “internet drama” stop him from hanging out with other internet personalities, a comment seemingly related to Tana’s various past scandals.

“I’m supposed to not hang out with them on the basis like ‘They were in hot water here and there in 1994’,” he said. “I don’t give a f***.”

So, while they may not be dating, there definitely doesn’t seem to be any animosity between the two. Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.