xQc tried to slide into Ice Spice’s DMs using ChatGPT

Twitch star xQc gave his best shot at sliding into Ice Spice’s DMs live on stream. The streamer initially tried to use ChatGPT to come up with a good opener but eventually decided to take things into his own hands.

xQc is one of the most recognizable faces of Twitch. He continues to dominate the platform as one of the site’s most-followed broadcasters with impressive 11 million followers.

On March 24 xQc was dared by JustAMinx to direct message Selena Gomez which he eventually did. As of now, it remains a mystery if the singer/actress replied to his message.

This event became quite a cherished moment in his community, so the streamer decided to do it again after being encouraged by the lyrics of Ice Spice’s “Princess Diana.”

X decided to use ChatGPT to formulate a great opening message but decided to take matters into his own hands after seeing what the artificial intelligence proposed.

ChatGPT fails to allow xQc to slide into Ice Spices’ DMs

xQc attempted this live during his April 14 broadcast, where he got the idea from Ice Spice’s own music video where the lyrics encourage the listener to “hit up her gram,” and advises them to “act like a fan.”

Based on this xQc ordered ChatGPT to formulate a message that would impress Ice Spice and possibly lead to a live stream interview with her and xQc.

He eventually abandoned the idea after ChatGPT started forming an extremely long message that felt way too formal and stiff. And so X decided to write the message himself.

“I’m just gonna send a DM. I will say ‘hey’ with 8 y’s, and I will say ‘what’s up’, and then I’m gonna put an emoji, ice emoji, flush emoji, and then cowboy emoji. I sent it already. Is that bad,” asked xQc after sending the message.

Live viewers immediately started grilling xQc, saying “yes” to his question if it’s bad, with one viewer stating “bro has NO game.”

A similar situation played out between Kai and SZA, SZA actually took notice of Kai who repeatedly stated he was a huge fan of the singer. SZA said she wanted to appear on one of his streams but was afraid of “embarrassing” herself.