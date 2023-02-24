Selena Gomez deletes her TikTok account and fans are panicking

Selena Gomez has announced that she will be taking a break from social media, with the actor and musician deleting her TikTok account amid online drama surrounding an old video of Hailey Beiber and Taylor Swift.

While many know Selena Gomez from Murders in the Building, the former Disney star has always had a strong presence on social media. Just recently, Selena overtook Kylie Jenner to become the most followed person on Instagram.

However, Gomez revealed that she is planning to take a step back from online platforms, confirming the decision in a recent Instagram live.

“I’m very happy, I’m so blessed, I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” began Gomez in the live video. “I’m good. I love the way I am I don’t care, I’m big, I’m not, I don’t care. I love who I am. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly. And I’m 30, I’m too old for this, so…but I love you guys so much! And I will see you guys sooner than later, I just… I’m just gonna just take a break from everything.”

This video from Selena Gomez dropping right after the star defended her best friend Taylor Swift in a resurfaced TikTok video of Hailey Bieber seemingly gagging at Taylor’s name.

In response to the video coming back into the spotlight, Selena wrote, “so sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.” Time will tell if this social media hiatus will be a longstanding decision or if Selena plans to get back on TikTok in the near future.

However, fans of the actor don’t have to wait too long to see her in action, with Only Murders in the Building season 3 confirmed to be in the works with shooting for the upcoming series already underway.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.