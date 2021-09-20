xQc calls out “hypocrites” promoting Twitch gambling streams by sharing clips

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel called out “hypocrites” who he claims are uploading and upvoting clips from Twitch gambling streams on social media despite condemning streamers who do them.

Twitch gambling streams have been a huge talking point in 2021. Everyone from Asmongold, Hasan, Ethan Klein, and Pokimane to Trainwrecks and xQc have shared their two cents worth.

The conversation even convinced xQc to quit.

It’s not only streamers who have criticized gambling streams. Viewers and fans have done it, too.

xQc has stopped doing that since then. However, after seeing people upload and upvote clips from gambling streams on /r/livestreamfail, it didn’t sit well with him. He called them a bunch of “hypocrites.”

“I thought gambling was disgusting and nobody should ever do it. But [people on] LSF are uploading clips from gambling streams. Hypocrite much?” he said.

He explained that, at one point in time, people on the subreddit were saying that “gambling [should not be considered] content, can never be content, is never funny, and is never good” — but now it’s being upvoted.

“What happened?” he asked.

LivestreamFail, the subreddit he’s referring to, isn’t the only one to condemn him over gambling streams in the past.

A post about him also blew up on SubredditDrama. 10,000 people upvoted that thread, with more than 1,000 leaving comments. Still, that didn’t stop xQc from taking a swipe.

It’s also important to remember that while Twitch has imposed restrictions on gambling streams by banning referral codes, the streams themselves still aren’t against the rules.