Trainwrecks hits back at Ethan Klein’s claims Twitch gambling is just “ripping off kids”

Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Nicknam has hit back at Ethan Klein’s claim that he’s “ripping off kids” and “breaking the law” by getting paid to gamble on Twitch, calling him a “know it all” who thinks he’s “very smart.”

Trainwrecks has been a central figure in the Twitch gambling stream debate. He’s done everything from telling people not to gamble themselves and watch him do it instead to slamming viewers who criticized him and even claimed his own streams are more “authentic” than other streamers.

But despite all that, and despite losing $2 million gambling off-stream in July 2021, he doubled down on his stance after H3H3 Production’s Ethan Klein called him out for “ripping off kids” and “breaking the law” before moving to Canada.

“A lot of people are being paid millions of dollars to gamble,” said Ethan, referring to Adin Ross, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, and of course, Trainwrecks, who have all been involved in gambling streams in recent months – although xQc quit.

Not only did he describe it as “literally ripping kids off,” but he went a step further and said they’re “getting them addicted to one of the worst vices known to man” and even “breaking the law” in some states.

However, he specifically called out Trainwrecks for moving to Canada to circumvent the laws and continue his online gambling streams legally.

“He’s moving to Canada…so that [he] can legally do it,” the H3H3 host claimed. “But [he’s] already been breaking the law this whole f**king time.”

Trainwrecks wasn’t happy about it. “[Ethan] always speaks on any topic as if he was an expert who never does any research at all,” he said, quoting a fan.

Then, he added his own two cents. “Well, I think sometimes, when you’re a popular figure, it takes you over. And when that happens, when you have that grounds you or smacks you back to reality, that’s what happens, right?

“You just kind of talk, and you think you’re very smart, and you know it all already, and you just talk as if it’s the truth at all times. F**k them. F**k them all.”

It’s not the first time Trainwrecks has been called out for his gambling streams, and it won’t be the last. The debate has gained traction recently, with people finding themselves on either side of the arguement.

However, Twitch hasn’t commented on the issue, let alone responded to calls for them to ban gambling on their platform for good. But it seems like the pressure for them to at least release an official statement is building.