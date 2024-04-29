Buddha rages at xQc after getting 14 Twitch ads on his stream

Twitch and GTA RP streamer Buddha was not happy after tuning into Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s broadcast and getting hit with a whopping 14 ads.

If there’s one thing that Twitch viewers collectively hate, it’s ads. The Amazon-owned platform has had its fair share of controversy involving mid-stream advertisements, but things reached a boiling point during an xQc broadcast.

On April 28, Buddha went to tune into xQc’s stream while in a call with the French Canadian only to be instantly put off by the amount of ads that flashed on screen.

“X, stop hitting me with f**king 14 ads!” he roared. “Brother, you’re already rich. I don’t understand why I got to watch so many ads.”

xQc’s stream success has been well-documented, with the former Overwatch pro signing a non-exclusive Kick contract worth over $100M, making him one of the richest streamers on the internet.

Lengyel defended his stream, claiming that the ads were automatic and not something he had set himself for his channel, but Buddha wasn’t convinced.

“I stream on Twitch. It’s not automatic. You’re lying,” he shot back.

“It’s automatic,” xQc doubled down. “Read the room! Read the room!”

Luckily, the two were able to come to peace, but the issue of ads overwhelming streams has been a hot topic lately.

Earlier in April, Dr Disrespect and Kick roasted Twitch after the two-time got hit with seven ads while trying to watch Jynxzi play Rainbow 6.

Mid-stream ads were first introduced back in 2022 and were instantly criticized with streamer Asmongold labeling them “intrusive” and “disappointing.”

So far, Twitch has yet to address the backlash, and with the company’s CEO Dan Clancy admitting that the platform still isn’t profitable, it seems unlikely that the ad policy will be changing anytime soon.