xQc calls H3H3 “shameless” for criticism of Twitch gambling streams

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit back at H3H3’s Ethan Klein and his criticism of gambling streams, saying it’s “shameless” that the streamers being criticized couldn’t really defend themselves.

Over the last few months, gambling streams on Twitch have been put under the microscope and drawn criticism from different corners of the internet, particularly because they’re being advertised to younger audiences.

Some of Twitch’s biggest names have called on the platform to outright ban the streams and gambling adverts, but that is yet to happen, and Twitch has remained pretty quiet on the subject.

While he’s stopped the gambling streams, admitted to becoming quite addicted while doing them, xQc has still been subject to plenty of criticism, but now he’s hit back.

With H3H3’s Ethan Klein returning to Twitch, he called out Adin Ross and Trainwrecks for their gambling streams, though when he tried to prove that all Train does is gamble, it blew up in his face as he tuned in to see him playing Rust.

xQc took a swipe at the claims regardless, asking why the streamers drawing criticism couldn’t really defend themselves. “You know what I think is hypocritical though? With all the f**king gambling drama and sh**t, H3H3 makes a podcast with three other dudes out of the blue, right, and they have really terrible takes about the whole gamba thing and a lot of them are truthful, but there’s a lot of lies in there,” he said.

“I asked to disprove some of the arguments, and nobody replies. They just throw everybody under the bus, a bunch of bulls**t, and don’t even reply to get a counter-argument. That’s just pure scumlord, shameless.”

Gambling streams, clearly, remain a hot topic on Twitch, and streamers have shown that it can be incredibly lucrative for themselves.

Twitch has gambling-specific categories for streamers to use and many do follow the rules in making clear that they’re advertising certain websites and apps. Though, it remains to be seen if a shake-up will come in the future.