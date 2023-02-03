xQc blasts ‘hypocrites’ not calling out Twitch streamers who are still gambling: “Where’s the outrage?”

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel hit out at Twitch streamers and viewers who are seemingly giving a free pass to the small channels that have carried on with gambling streams despite the recent ban.

Gambling streams have always been a hot topic throughout the Twitch community, with many streamers and viewers voicing their displeasure at seeing big money being wagered.

Others complained about big-name streamers having deals with some of the gambling sites that they were promoting, and called on Twitch to clamp down on things. The Amazon-owned platform ultimately did in September, banning a number of popular websites that streamers had been using.

While many gambling-focused streamers have headed for new platforms – such as Kick – there are still channels that gamble on Twitch. Though, xQc wants critics to keep the same energy for those as they did for the initial shutdown.

xQc bashes Twitch streamers & viewers not calling out remaining gambling streams

The streaming star, who regularly gambled on stream prior to the ban, called out those streamers and viewers who haven’t criticized smaller channels for still conducting gambling streams.

“Where is all the outrage from the anti-gamba andys? Where are all the f*cking tweets? Where are all the problems? All these guys, combined, maybe have 20-30k viewers, where’s everybody gone? Where are all the callouts?” xQc said during his February 2 stream.

“They’re breaking terms of service on top of gambling and people care less about these guys than whenever one or two big streamers were doing it, even though it was allowed on the site. Isn’t that f*cking insane?”

The Canadian further added that, if the critics claimed they were doing the right thing in protesting gambling streams at first, then they should still be doing it now.

“I’m not even saying I’m mad, I’m just saying if you’re going to fight the fight, don’t say ‘oh dude, I’m doing this because it’s the right thing to do’ Nah, it’s because you’re a virtue signaling p*ssy ass b*tch. That’s what it is. If you’re going to go at it, do it the right way, or don’t do it at all,” he said.

As noted, Twitch doesn’t prohibit all gambling streams as sports gambling is allowed, it’s just the sites that they’ve listed in their community guidelines that can’t be broadcast.