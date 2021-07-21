Hasan claims “degenerate” Trainwrecks is addicted to Twitch gambling streams

Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker called Tyler ‘Trainwrecks’ Niknam a “degenerate” and claimed his Twitch gambling streams are in a “separate category” because he’s “personally addicted” to gambling.

Trainwrecks is no stranger to Twitch gambling streams. He claims his streams are the “most authentic and transparent” ones on the platform.

But like most gamblers, he’s had his fair share of ups and downs, and on two separate occasions, he was down $100,000 and $2 million.

Despite that, and despite the fact he urged people not to gamble and watch him do it instead, he’s found himself at the center of the conversation about it.

Advertisement

Many streamers and internet personalities have criticized him for it, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Ethan Klein. And now Hasan has joined that list after telling fans what he thinks about Trainwrecks and his gambling habits.

In a conversation with his fans about Twitch gambling streams in general, Hasan said, “I put Train in a separate category even beyond xQc and Adin Ross… because he’s a f**king degenerate. And his audience is much older.”

“He has an older audience and he’s a f**king degenerate. People aren’t going, like, ‘I’m going to do everything that Train is doing, I love him,’ like they do with Adin Ross and xQc. Also, he’s personality [and] unironically addicted to gambling already.”

Advertisement

Hasan certainly didn’t hold back. However, he isn’t the only person who has accused Trainwrecks of being addicted to gambling.

Concerned fans insinuated the same thing after urging him to stop, which caused him to snap back before apologizing. He’s also defended his habit multiple times and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

If you or anyone you know is addicted to gambling and needs help, please contact your local gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700 (US), 0808 8020 133 (UK), or 1800 858 858 (AUS).