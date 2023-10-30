xQc claps back at fan complaints over “low-effort” streams once again

After returning from a whirlwind trip to TwitchCon in Las Vegas, xQc has resumed his regular streaming schedule, only to be met with criticism from some fans who have labeled his content as “boring,” “lazy,” and lacking in both effort and energy.

xQc’s trip to Las Vegas was nothing short of extravagant, with access to seven different hotels, butlers, cars, and more. Although he later clarified that he “didn’t spend a single dollar” on anything in Vegas, the display of wealth left many popular streamers and influencers completely baffled.

Fellow streamer Mizkif even admitted that it’s “mind-boggling” even to try and understand how much money xQc has. And that’s largely thanks to his historic deal with Twitch rival Kick, estimated to be worth over $100 million.

But it’s not been all smooth sailing for xQc since joining Kick, as he recently admitted to being “far behind” on his contractual obligations in a recent stream.

“I need to do a lot of work,” xQc stated. “Usually, I don’t need quotas because they’re so low that I hit all of them. But I got sick twice, I went to Europe, and I had TwitchCon to do. I’m just far behind.”

And it’s these contractual obligations that many fans are now feeling are the reason for xQc’s “low energy” and “low effort” streams of late.

One xQc fan took to Reddit to share a detailed breakdown of one of his recent 22-hour streams, highlighting the amount of time spent on various activities. The post summarized that xQc spent seven hours on gambling streams, seven hours on backpack battles, over four hours on intro and reactions, and almost four hours on Minecraft.

The fan stated, “While I appreciate that xQc streamed for roughly 22 hours I feel like when he does these long streams they always end up being low energy/effort streams.” The user suggested that shorter, high-energy streams might be more enjoyable for the audience.

While the initial poster admitted that they “can’t speak for everyone,” it seems that many others in xQc’s fanbase were quick to agree with the sentiment that was shared.

Fans supported the post, writing, “2023 has literally been one of the best years in gaming ever but bro doesn’t seem interested in playing any of it.”

“Only AAA game that I can think of that he has finished this year is Hogwarts (and Lies of P I think).” Another chimed in, “It’s just boring lazy content, viewers know he is capable of so much more, that’s why we get upset.”

xQc, seemingly well aware of the recent complaints, has now poked fun at the criticism with a sarcastic message in his chat. The message laid out a detailed schedule of games and activities, highlighting the absurdity of needing to micromanage his stream content.

But some fans think that xQc is “still not getting it.” Contractual obligations or not, fans want to see more enthusiasm from the popular streamer.

“I get that he has contractual obligations but it still doesn’t make sense why he can’t put more effort into his streams and take 2 hours out of the 22 hours today to do the things he promised he would,” an edit to the original Reddit thread later showed. “He literally has to play variety video games for a bit to appease the majority of his viewers and then he can go back to his low-effort content to meet his hours.”

“It’s baffling to me how one of the main reasons he claims he went to Kick was the cool content he could create and that Eddie would help fund any projects/ideas he had. Instead, we went backward and all we got was even more low-effort streams.”

With xQc seemingly paying attention to the criticism, it remains to be seen if any significant changes will be made to his streaming schedule going forward. After all, this isn’t the first time the streamer has been called “lazy”.